'It must be scary to face this Celtic team'

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic look set for an era of dominance in Scottish football after securing back-to-back titles as they eye the treble this season, writes former Scotland striker Chris Iwelumo.

"They're in a position now where it feels like they could kick on and lift a string of trophies," he adds.

"Michael Beale's job at Rangers is to stop that from happening. In truth, it's hard to see how. They have to close that gap, but I just don't see they're anywhere near Celtic. Even their green and white coattails seem some distance away.

"And all of that is down to Postecoglou. His recruitment really has been second to none. He plucks these hidden gems from nowhere and, seamlessly, they slot into the high standards he demands of his players.

"Now, when other teams come up against Celtic, it honestly must be scary. What can you do to stop them? Teams have tried to change their formations, their set-ups, to try to stop Celtic from playing, but they always have an answer. That's down to the way that they're coached."

