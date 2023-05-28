Kilmarnock 3-1 Ross County: What did the manager say?

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I thought we did okay over the piece. Little decisions here and there [cost us].

"We lost Jordan White to a dreadful cut - he's away at A&E just now getting a lot of stitches to his head - and he's been very good for us this year.

"We lost a really poor goal, a set-play for the first one. And their penalty in the second half comes from a good attack from us and a poor cross.

"It left us a mountain to climb and although we came back into it and pushed hard, with 10 minutes or so to we looked out on our feet and had to start protecting for Thursday night.

"If you'd told me four weeks ago when we were four points adrift at the bottom that we would be in with a fighting chance in a play-off, we would have taken that."