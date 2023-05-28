Kilmarnock 3-1 Ross County: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

County were curiously out of sorts considering the enormity of the game. They were largely devoid of attacking threat - the departure of Jordan White at half-time after a head knock didn't help - and too often resorted to hoofing balls down the channels.

Even when Yan Dhanda's spot-kick gave them hope, it was a meek surrender from Malky Mackay's men.

And with in-form Patrick Thistle hurtling towards them in the play-off, County cannot afford to be so feeble again if they are to preserve their Premiership status.