Hamilton 0-0 Ross County (AER, Hamilton won 5-3 on pens) - analysis

Kenny Crawford at New Douglas Park

Ross County have now gone eight games without a win and their last victory was back at the start of November against Hibernian.

There was no shortage of chances for the Staggies in Hamilton but the profligacy is worrying for a side who need goals to climb the Premiership table.

The early Scottish Cup exit could either add to the pressure in Dingwall or let County focus on Premiership survival. Mackay needs to ensure it is the latter and has two crucial home games coming up against Kilmarnock and Hibs to build a platform to push up the table.