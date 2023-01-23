Ollie Watkins says he doesn't feel any more responsibility after Danny Ings' departure from Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old, who is one of just two senior forwards at Villa now, scored the only goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over Southampton.

When asked if his goal showed more will now fall on him, Watkins told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I loved playing with Ingsy and I thought we played well together.

"It’s a shame to see him go because he is such a great lad and a great player.

"I don’t feel any more responsibility. As a striker, there is one thing you need to do and that’s score goals, whatever level you’re at. I know I can do that."

