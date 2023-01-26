Man Utd v Reading: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have progressed from nine of their 10 FA Cup ties against Reading, only failing in the third round in the 1926-27 season.
Reading have won just one of their 22 matches against Manchester United in all competitions (D7 L14) and have lost their past six in a row. Their only win against the Red Devils was in January 1927 in a second replay at the third-round stage of the FA Cup, a game played at Villa Park.
Manchester United are unbeaten in their past 14 home games in the FA Cup (W12 D2) since a 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in 2015. They have lost just one of their last 39 home games against sides from outside the top flight (W31 D7), a 1-0 defeat by Leeds United in January 2010.