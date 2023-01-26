Manchester United have progressed from nine of their 10 FA Cup ties against Reading, only failing in the third round in the 1926-27 season.

Reading have won just one of their 22 matches against Manchester United in all competitions (D7 L14) and have lost their past six in a row. Their only win against the Red Devils was in January 1927 in a second replay at the third-round stage of the FA Cup, a game played at Villa Park.