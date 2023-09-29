'Defensively we've pulled ourselves together as a team'

Rangers boss Michael Beale has expressed satisfaction with the defensive improvement that has helped calm his side’s turbulent start to the season.

The Ibrox men went into the international break having kept just two clean sheets and racked up four wins in nine games across all competitions.

Since they returned they have won four out of four and are yet to concede a goal, with the visit of Aberdeen to Govan up next on Saturday.

“During the international break it was an area we wanted to look at because we’d conceded goals in big games that were partly our doing," said Beale.

"As a whole group there was a focus on our out-of-position possession, our pressing, our shape, our distances. There’s been a lot of focus on the team’s rhythm in possesson, but a lot of that we had to allow those relationships to form and we still are.

“But defensively we felt we could pull ourselves together as a team. I’ve been pleased with that – Ben [Davies] coming back in has been part of that. It’s been a full team effort.

“Clean sheets and defending are part of a good performance. Sometimes we don’t think that because we always want to be in full control.

“There’s always going to be difficult moments in games. That’s why I was so pleased the other night that in a quarter-final I don’t think Livingston had a shot of note on target.

“So that’s part of a good performance as well. A good team is always built off a solid foundation defensively."