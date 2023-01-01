Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea: What Potter said

Chelsea boss Graham Potter speaking to Sky Sports: "A hard-earned point, against a team that are set up well. They put us under pressure second half.

"Our performance level wasn't good enough to take the three points. We didn't move the ball fast enough, not enough movement.

"When the game became a bit more out of control we suffered with the duels and struggled to deal with that aspect. It's a tough game, Forest played a good game, but we're disappointed with our performance over the 90 minutes and concerned we didn't deserve the win."

On the transfer window: "Until someone has told me they have been signed it would be unfair of me to comment. I've been focused on the team today."

On Chelsea's top-four hopes: "For us it's about the next game and trying to improve, we have a long way to go so it would be a mistake to think about what could happen in five months' time. We need to be more consistent. It would help to get players back, the key ones and then you can build consistency in key places."