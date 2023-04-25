'Born winner Robson has moulded Dons in his own image'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Did he mean it? Only the most churlish of Aberdeen fans will suggest that Liam Scales deliberately sent the ball looping over Alan McGregor’s head and into the net to give the Dons lift-off on Sunday afternoon.

Does anyone care? Nope.

After Hearts’ 6-1 thumping of Ross County on Saturday, all the pressure was back on Barry Robson’s side. With the gap in third back to two points, would the Dons wither in the face of their bitter rivals at a rain and windswept Pittodrie or rise to the occasion and put clear daylight between them and the chasing pack as we move into the split?

Truth be told, the hosts were perhaps fortunate to see out the opening 30 minutes without conceding a goal but this is a team now built in the image of their interim manager.

Robson was a born winner as a player. He was perhaps not the most silky or technically gifted individual, but he was a team player with an incredible work ethic, a desire and a determination to never give up and a drive to win.

This is no more evident now then in his Aberdeen side who continue to march on at pace. That’s seven wins on the spin and a defence that conceded 11 goals over two games in Edinburgh in January has now kept five clean sheets in a row with only one goal (a penalty at that) conceded in the past seven matches.

This is not just a team who fights and claws and scraps for their points though. With Leighton Clarkson supplying Duk and Bojan Miovksi, there are goals and flair aplenty when it matters. Miovski’s 18th of the campaign was sumptuous – a goal to live long in the memory of those who were at Pittodrie to see it.

Make no mistake, this win was huge for the average Aberdeen fan because of who it came against but it was also massive in the context of the season.

Hearts’ win on Saturday meant there was suddenly some air breathed into the Jambos as we head into the cut-throat post-split fixtures. If Aberdeen had failed to take the points it was all in Hearts’ hands in the battle for third.

When Kelle Roos pulled off a sensational stop from James Tavernier to maintain Aberdeen’s two-goal lead, you could hear the air starting to slowly leak back out of that balloon down Gorgie way.

Robson’s post-match interviews demonstrated his shrewdness and why it’s becoming increasingly impossible to see how he is not named the next permanent Aberdeen manager.

Nothing is about him, it’s all about the support, the players, the club. He knows how big that result was but you won’t find him admitting it. It’s another three points and we move on, we’ve achieved nothing yet. His team has bought into him and this fanbase has bought into him.

Where can he take Aberdeen? Who knows, but right now Europe looks a pretty good starting point.