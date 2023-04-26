'Cup victory non-negotiable as Rangers bid to salvage modicum of pride'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

And so Rangers’ entire season boils down to just one game. It cannot be considered a success, regardless, but victory in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday can restore a modicum of pride and keep them on course to retain the one piece of silverware they won last season.

They go into the tie against Celtic as underdogs, as they did last season at the same stage, though on that occasion they came into the game having secured a Europa League last-four meeting with RB Leipzig by beating Braga on the Thursday night.

A gutsy Hampden display in which they were hauled off the canvas by Scott Arfield (not for the first or last time) and dragged over the line by Calvin Bassey and Fashion Sakala paved the way for Giovanni van Bronckhorst to claim his first and only trophy as Rangers manager.

This time, Europe is a faded memory and despite some hints of improvement since Van Bronckhorst’s departure, they are further behind Celtic in the league now than they were 12 months ago, so victory is non-negotiable for Michael Beale and his men.

Beale will be desperate to be able to call upon Ryan Kent and Connor Goldson, both of whom were keenly missed in the error-strewn defeat by Aberdeen.

Rangers haven’t beaten Celtic in the five games since that day last April and must find ways to cure those defensive and offensive ills if they are to have any hope of denying their rivals a treble and taking a step closer to salvation and a first cup under Beale.