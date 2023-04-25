We asked for your comments with Mauricio Pochettino in advanced talks to become the next Chelsea manager.

Here are some more thoughts:

Phil: He would be a great choice for Chelsea. Experienced, holds the dressing room together, has an attacking style, supports youth. Though Todd Boehly has been willing to invest heavily, he must allow the new manager total control of his players, the dressing room and recruitment. If Boehy is willing to step back, this could be a great success.

Garry: Chelsea are in a mess and some real stability is needed quickly, as well as a clearout of some expensive, average players bought in the past 12 months. Pochettino seems like a good fit and will bring a wealth of experience and hopefully some decent coaches with him who can help some of the youngsters flourish.

Mark: Poch... not our usual level, after Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel, Maurizio Sarri and Guus Hiddink. But Graham Potter and Frank Lampard lowered the bar - he is better than them. Managers from rivals (see Rafa Benitez) don't get too long, even if they win something. I would have preferred Julian Nagelsmann, but guess he didn't get the control needed by top managers at elite clubs. Stand back now please, Todd!

Justice: Simply put, they have greatly underperformed, the squad is bloated and there’s role confusion. Potter and Lampard are not top coaches, although any manager will struggle with such a large crowd of players. I think Pochettino makes perfect sense. He’s not only used to Premier League football, he’s worked in London and plays progressive football.

Patrick: Pochettino has a good reputation for attractive football but, as a Chelsea fan, I’m worried that he’s not proven himself as an out-and-out winner.

Don: I don’t believe Poch would fare any better than Potter or Lampard. Chelsea need a striker and someone who can get the players wanting to play for the club again. They lack passion, drive and energy at the moment.