Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There has been a lot of negativity around David Moyes at West Ham. Not even victory at Fulham on Saturday brought respite given the 'Moyes Out' banner displayed amongst the visiting support and chants of 'You Don't Know What You're Doing'.

Yet it does feel the campaign is reaching its decisive phase.

At this point in four weeks' time, West Ham will have played Arsenal, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs in the Premier League. They will know whether they are clear of trouble at the bottom of the table or whether survival will be a fight that goes too close to the wire for comfort.

At the same time, they could also be preparing for a Europa Conference League semi-final or reflecting on what would have to be regarded as a disappointing quarter-final exit to KAA Gent.

Moyes was right last week. This could be a memorable campaign at the London Stadium. For now, it is not certain whether that will be for good reasons or bad.