Arteta on injuries, Ukraine support and excellent form
- Published
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal host Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from the Gunners boss:
Takehiro Tomiyasu is still being assessed before Sunday, but Emile Smith Rowe "looks likely" to be available.
Arteta said Alexandre Lacazette's future will be discussed at the end of the season, adding: "When we know where we are, we are going to make a decision together."
On Sunday's show of support for Ukraine, he said: "Even if we’re not suffering first hand, we show that we care to those people that are suffering."
He says opponents Leicester "are certainly a really, really good side".
On Arsenal's five back-to-back Premier League wins, he said: "It’s another step of showing consistency in terms of results. You can only get that when you get the right performances, and you can only get that when you keep improving."