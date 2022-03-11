'Mason is a hero of mine' - Chelsea fan ArrDee

Taking on Mark Lawrenson in this week's Premier League predictions is rapper and Chelsea fan ArrDee.

ArrDee's latest single, Come And Go, was released earlier this month and the 19-year-old's debut 11-track mixtape, Pier Pressure, is out on 18 March.

"It's funny because my old man always gives me stick about this - he has always been [Manchester] United through and through," he said.

"Then I started watching a lot of Chelsea games because I was always around my mate's house and his whole family supported them. It just kind of happened naturally!"

ArrDee has met a few Blues players and admits he was starstruck when the Chelsea squad walked into the rooftop bar where he was having a meal, after their Champions League win over Juventus last year.

"Obviously the industry I'm in is music so I've met top, top tier UK rappers like Fredo and Stormzy," he explained. "Before it happened you think 'I don't know how I'll feel when I see them', but when it happens it is all just natural.

"But for some reason, with the ballers, it's different.

"I saw Mason Mount walk in, and I literally just cut off everyone's conversation. I was with my girlfriend and some mates and it was still big for them but they were saying 'we've met loads of people, why are you all nervous now!?'.

"It's a weird thing where certain things hit you and others don't. Mason is a hero of mine and always has been my boy - so I had to go over and tell him. He is an amazing player already but the potential he has got is frightening."

Find out how Lawro and ArrDee think the weekend's fixtures will go