Southampton v Newcastle: Confirmed team news
Ralph Hasenhuttl makes two changes to the Southampton side that lost 4-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday.
Mohammed Salisu is recalled after a two-match absence because of a hamstring issue, while Kyle Walker-Peters also starts. Jack Stephens and Romain Perraud drop to the bench.
Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja
Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Perraud, Djenepo, Smallbone, Diallo, Valery
January signing Bruno Guimaraes is handed his full Newcastle debut in the Magpies’ only change from the victory at home to Brighton. The former Lyon midfielder replaces in-form Joelinton, who has a groin problem.
Allan Saint-Maximin also misses out through illness.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Bruno Guimaraes, Murphy, Wood, Fraser
Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle