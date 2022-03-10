Southampton v Newcastle: Confirmed team news

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes two changes to the Southampton side that lost 4-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Mohammed Salisu is recalled after a two-match absence because of a hamstring issue, while Kyle Walker-Peters also starts. Jack Stephens and Romain Perraud drop to the bench.

Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja

Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Perraud, Djenepo, Smallbone, Diallo, Valery