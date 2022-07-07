Here are some of the more negative comments we've received from Chelsea fans about the signing of Raheem Sterling:

Pat: Sterling’s the type of player who looks good when a team is on top. He isn’t the type who will inspire a team and pull them back into a game. £45m wasted the on type of player we already have.

Tom: Sterling is far too inconsistent for club and country. Chelsea have enough inconsistent players already with the likes of Ziyech and Pulisic. Not sure he’s what we need. If only we’d not been so quick to sell Tammy or Tomori then I’d be confident enough going into this season.

Phil: In my opinion, Sterling is one of the most overrated players in the Premier League so I really hope Tuchel knows what he is doing and proves me wrong.

Mike: I don't understand what he will bring that we don't have! Rather than focus on the outgoing players and sorting out our defensive issues and trying to get someone like Jesus, we focus on someone who's position is filled twice over! Madness!

Dan: I believe Sterling is a poor choice for Chelsea. He’s vastly overrated, one of the most wasteful and greedy players in the Premier League. We already have a plethora of attacking players. Sorry but it’s a big fat no from me.