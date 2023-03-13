Former Leicester winger Matt Piper believes Brendan Rodgers is lacking fight in the technical area in order to inspire his players.

The Foxes have lost their last five games in all competitions and are above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

"I look out there and I feel there is a lack of enthusiasm I think at times, even when the game is tight," Piper told the When You're Smiling podcast.

"The fact Brendan says that his players are fighting and working and just lacking a bit of quality - I don’t see that, I don’t.

"Maybe we determine fight as something different because his lack of fight in the technical area is for me maybe that little clap that he does, that is inspiring or urging fight from no one.

"It is just low isn’t it. I am low, he is low, we are all low."

He added: The biggest issue with this team at the minute is the lack of quality. Whether it is in front of goal, in our own goal, in the centre of the pitch - the technical quality in this team is not good enough.

“Players that have had that technical ability before and now they haven’t - it can only be a lack of confidence and belief. They have lost some of that, look at Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, out of possession doesn’t stop running and makes some really important tackles. In possession he lacks quality, gave the ball away, should have scored, has heavy touches and turnover in possession in midfield.

"When you have that problem you have to look and say 'what is the symptom?'

"And the symptom is a lack of confidence. Where has the lack of confidence come from? I think the manager has to take responsibility for that."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds