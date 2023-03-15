Former Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley said Tuesday's big Champions League win against RB Leipzig looks like Pep Guardiola's side have finally nailed what their manager truly wants.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Where do you start with a guy that is disappointed coming off after scoring five goals? It speaks so much about the attitude and the confidence of [Erling] Haaland as a player.

"In the first leg they did miss Kevin de Bruyne’s creativity and the power in which he exposes the opposition. It looks as though they are finally understanding when Haaland needs to come deep, when he needs to threaten in behind, but also what is going on the left and the right with [Jack] Grealish and [Riyad] Mahrez.

"It looks like they are finally developing a good understanding of what Pep truly wants."

Ex-England striker Dion Dublin added: "Having watched him a lot. I do tend to watch him when the ball is nowhere near him. He is very clever at making defenders feel uncomfortable.

"When they have the ball, when they don’t have the ball, they don’t know where he is, what he’s going to do, what runs he’s going to make. They have to work so hard to keep him quiet.

"When you play against him as a defender you have to change your game just to try to stop him and that’s what happened again. They just couldn’t handle him."

