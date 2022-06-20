'I don't remember anything immediately after' - Aguero

Sergio Aguero has revealed he had to tell his team-mates to leave him alone after scoring arguably the Premier League's most famous goal to win the title against QPR in 2012.

Speaking to the club's official website, Aguero said his memories of the moment are a blur.

"Following the goal, I was so happy, but I was sort of in shock," he told the club's website., external

"I don't remember anything immediately after, but when it sank in, I realised I'd scored the best goal of my life.

"My team-mates jumped on me and they were all saying, 'I love you Sergio, I love you!'

“I had to tell them, 'leave me alone', because I was in shock at that moment, but the celebration was still good!"

Aguero has countless fond memories of his time at City but also highlighted the season-ending 4-1 win at Brighton in 2018-19 that finally held off Liverpool the race for the league.

"It was different from 2011/12, but I love that game against Brighton," he said.

"Because I scored many goals that year, I felt I played my part and the celebrations at the end were fantastic."