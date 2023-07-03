Setting standards & managing the school team - your memories of Brown

Your views

We asked for your memories of former Motherwell and Scotland manager Craig Brown, who died last week aged 82.

Here's what you had to say:

Adam: An excellent manager who lifted Motherwell to standards which we still aspire to. Many thanks to Craig Brown for setting this standard.

James: A great man and manager. That 6-6 draw with Hibs. RIP, Craig.

Jim: It was great having Craig Brown as our Well manager, bringing all his knowledge, experience and sense of humour. My first experience of him, however, was as Mr Brown - our teacher at High Blantyre Primary School in the mid-60s - where he of course took the school football team along with his assistant manager Mr Baird (the janny). Great memories.

