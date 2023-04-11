Crystal Palace "will be fine" under Roy Hodgson, says former Premier League striker Chris Sutton, after successive wins moved the Eagles six points clear of the relegation zone.

Reflecting on Sunday's 5-1 win at Leeds and Palace's position in the table, Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Palace were the only team I wasn't worried about, based on their fixtures and I never felt they were that bad under Patrick Vieira. Who knows, in the past couple of games, he could have got those results.

"Roy's a superb organiser. Nobody could have seen Palace scoring five at Leeds - they don't normally score five in a month and they scored them in one afternoon!

"They'll be fine under Roy, but they've got some good players. They lost [Wilfried] Zaha and that was a concern from the last game. But you've got [Michael] Olise turning up, [Eberechi] Eze turning up. These are really talented players.

"Roy's got them well drilled and the fact he's coached them before, it makes that transition so much easier."

