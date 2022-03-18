Taking on Mark Lawrenson in this week's Premier League and FA Cup predictions is Mez Green, frontman with punk band LIFE - and a lifelong Liverpool fan.

LIFE's new single Big Moon Lake is out now and the Hull band release their third album, North East Coastal Town, in June.

"I got into football through school and even though Liverpool weren't amazing when I started supporting them in the 1990s, they were still one of the teams you chose from in the playground.

"Then my dad told me that my Gran was from Liverpool and grew up on Merseyside so they kind of became a natural choice. When Michael Owen broke on to the scene, he was so young he was a bit of an inspiration for kids like me.

"I guess that's how I came to choose Liverpool really, and I've been a die-hard fan since then."

Owen was Mez's first hero but he found a new favourite as he got older - and these days he admits it is hard to pick one out.

"It started out as Owen but I pretty quickly shifted on to Stevie G," he explained. "I know that's an obvious one to say but come on, he was just class!

"I will never forget the 2006 FA Cup final when he pings that goal in at the end, and obviously the 2005 Champions League final when he even scored with his head, but he was massive for me for many years."