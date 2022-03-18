'Dier is one of the best defenders in the league'

Antonio Conte is confident Eric Dier can still make England's World Cup squad despite not getting a call-up for this month's friendlies.

The Italian believes Dier is currently one of the Premier League's best defenders and still has plenty of room for improvement.

He said: "I hope for the player to receive this call because he is working very hard. In this moment he is one of the best defenders in the league.

"He has a big space to improve his performance to become a stronger player. In my past I had the opportunity to be the coach of the national team and I understand very well you have a plan.

"In this moment Southgate is preparing and for sure he has a plan to prepare a squad for the World Cup in December.

"He knows Dier very well and I’m sure that if Eric continues to play in this way he has a great possibility to go and play in the World Cup. I repeat, in this moment he is one of the best defenders in the league."