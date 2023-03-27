'Kyogo and Maeda talk about Japan squad absences'

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has spoken about his controversial absence from the Japan squad in a new hour-long documentary airing in his homeland but stressed that he is concentrating on improving as a player with the Scottish champions. (Daily Record), external

Daizen Maeda has revealed that it was his choice to return to Celtic for treatment on an injury and miss Japan's match against Colombia on Tuesday after the 25-year-old forward was an unused substitute for their 1-1 draw against Uruguay on Thursday. (The Scotsman), external

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he loved life at Rangers and revealed he regularly recommends Glasgow as a transfer destination. (Football Scotland), external

