Lawro's predictions: Southampton v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Both of these sides are going well in the Premier League - Southampton are unbeaten in five games, while West Ham have not lost in four.

What I like most about Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is that, win or lose, he does not make much of a fuss. It's only a few weeks since they were on a poor run of form, but they have turned that right around recently.

Southampton's home record is especially strong - they have only lost once at St Mary's all season - and that's one of the reasons I feel they might just edge this tie.

It's brilliant for West Ham that they are still fighting on three fronts at the start of March - the FA Cup, Europa League and the race for Champions League qualification - but I just feel something has to give.

The Hammers only just squeaked past Kidderminster in round four and, with a trip to Liverpool to come this weekend, I just wonder if Hammers boss David Moyes might gamble a bit and leave one or two players out.

With the way it is going for them in other competitions, losing this tie wouldn't be the end of the world - for starters they are right in the mix for fourth place.

Bru-C's prediction: 1-0

Southampton have got more to gain by getting through to the next round because West Ham are going for the top four.

