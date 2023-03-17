Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Key stat graphic showing - Since his Premier League debut for Arsenal in January, no player has been involved in more goals for the Gunners than Leandro Trossard (six) - With image of Trossard celebrating in backgroundGetty Images

  • Arsenal are looking to complete their first league double over Crystal Palace since 2017-18, following their 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on the opening day of the season.

  • Crystal Palace have kept just one clean sheet in 22 away league games against Arsenal (49 goals conceded), a goalless draw in January 2021.

  • Arsenal have won eight of their nine London derbies in the Premier League this season (D1). In English Football League history, no side has ever won nine all-London match-ups in a single season.

  • Against no side has Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew scored more Premier League goals than he has against Arsenal (four).