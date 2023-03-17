Arsenal are looking to complete their first league double over Crystal Palace since 2017-18, following their 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on the opening day of the season.

Crystal Palace have kept just one clean sheet in 22 away league games against Arsenal (49 goals conceded), a goalless draw in January 2021.

Arsenal have won eight of their nine London derbies in the Premier League this season (D1). In English Football League history, no side has ever won nine all-London match-ups in a single season.