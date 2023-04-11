Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Five wins a row! What a week for Newcastle United. Three games games, three wins, nine monumental points.

In a six-day period which saw Newcastle kick it off with a win against top four rivals Manchester United, followed by back-to-back matches in the capital, demolishing West Ham 5-1 and producing a brilliant comeback against Brentford.

This could well be a season-defining stretch for the Toon Army.

Many believed Manchester United had cemented that third spot in the league, however, that is now in the hands of Eddie Howe's high-flying Magpies. They continue to impress, to fight and to win. They have their mojo back.

The cup final upset seems well and truly behind them. Since the defeat at Wembley they have marched on to an unbeaten five game streak. Many believed the Geordies would fall off, slip away and potentially not end up with any European football at all. However, anything but Champions League away days for the Toon Army would be deemed a missed opportunity now.

Newcastle have been in the top four for the majority of the season, completely warranted. They deserve the chance to compete with the best. Howe versus Allegri. The Black and White Army taking over the Bernabeu. These scenes are long over due - 20 years in the making in fact - and this time the ambitious owners will be aiming to stay there.