Sutton's prediction: 5-0

Grimsby have got great memories of their last trip to the south coast and their brilliant win over Southampton in round five, but I don't see another shock happening here.

Unlike Saints, Brighton are going extremely well in the league and the upcoming international break means they don't have to worry about resting players this weekend.

The Seagulls are going to win and I think we might see a few goals, but let's give full credit to Grimsby for getting this far because they have had a great run. I wrote them off before they played Luton in the fourth round, and they proved me wrong.

Chris Ostler's prediction: 3-0

Grimsby's win over Southampton was amazing - you love to see that kind of shock, unless you are on the wrong end of it. But I am a Brighton boy, born and bred, so they are my second team behind Spurs. They are having a great season. Like a lot of people, I thought their results might tail off when Graham Potter went to Chelsea, but Roberto de Zerbi has done amazing and they have gone from strength to strength.

Find out what Sutton and Ostler predicted for the rest of the weekend's games and cast your vote