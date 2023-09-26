MacLean on 'massive' Livi game, believing in players, and Franczak
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
On the magnitude of this weekend’s match, MacLean said “I don’t need to tell [the players] it is a massive game”.
Despite the start to the season he says he has full belief in the group, and says he believes once they get a win, hopefully they will really kick on.
On being bottom of the table and without a win in the league so far he says: “There is no hiding from that we are bottom of the league, we are there for a reason so we need to be better."
And he admits they need to get that first win of the league season as soon as possible “I think every game that you don’t [win] it becomes harder and harder.”
He is expecting a tough game against a Livingston team who play more football than they are given credit for.
Team news: Both Chris Kane and Liam Gordon are "touch and go" for the game.
On 16-year-old Fran Franczak becoming St Johnstone’s youngest ever player: “We are really excited about him. Scotland had better be careful because he has got a Polish passport as well so they had better try and tie him up as soon as possible, or I think Poland will be coming.”