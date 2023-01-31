What do Kilmarnock need on deadline day?

We asked for your Kilmarnock transfer wishlist as the deadline looms at midnight tonight.

Here are some of your views:

Kenny: Killie are going down unless they can bring in at least four players on deadline day. A playmaker to create chances and a goalscorer to put away the chances is imperative. A reliable goalkeeper and defender with a quality midfielder to help Alan Power is a must. Blair Alston and the hangers-on from the Championship must go.

Amy: Derek has had his priorities shifted as before Chrisene's injury we wouldn't have needed a new left-back. That might scupper another potential deal but I'm hoping for a new wide man and attacking playmaker. Get that in and I think we'll stay up.

Sam: Need one more midfielder as Power just seems to be really slow at times. A young midfielder with energy and flair would be perfect. And also maybe another striker due to the imminent departure of Oli Shaw and one more winger.

Craig: We need a central midfielder and centre-back as our defence is still very leaky. Another wide man wouldn't go amiss either.

Anon: We are needing a creative midfield player and somebody who can put the ball into the net.