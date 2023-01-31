Saints boss eyes 'last-minute dealings' as Erhahon & Reid set for exit

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is waiting for the departures of Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid to be confirmed before he can look to reinvest.

Midfielder Erhahon, 21, has completed a medical at Lincoln City as he prepares to join the English League One club, while 17-year-old playmaker Reid is set for Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Robinson, linked with a move for Dundee United striker Tony Watt, said: "I am waiting for funds to be released. It is a tough situation because we are waiting on medicals to go through on two boys this morning before the board will be able to release funds to go and try to recruit.

"It is going to be last-minute dealings if any. It's not the way I like to do business but in terms of where the club is financially, I understand.

"We have people in mind, it's a case of who is available at this late stage."

When asked about reports linking him with a move for his former Motherwell striker Watt, Robinson said: "I can't talk about anybody else's players. Tony is a Dundee United player."