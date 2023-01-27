Yves Bissouma "maybe needed time" to settle at Spurs, says assistant boss Cristian Stellini.

The 26-year-old Mali international had a stellar season at Brighton last year but has struggled to recapture that form in north London.

"When you change the club you need to understand the moment," said Stellini. "Sometimes when you play every game, then you start to be a rotation, it's not easy for Biss or any player.

"You have to understand what is your position in the team and what the team needs for you. Maybe Biss needed time."

Bissouma has made 23 appearances for Spurs this season but only eight have been from the start.

He was not in the squad for the FA Cup third-round win over Portsmouth but could be in line to play against Preston on Saturday.