Arteta backs Nketiah to embrace Jesus challenge

Eddie NketiahGetty Images

Eddie Nketiah can rise to the challenge of replacing injured striker Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal, according to boss Mikel Arteta.

The 23-year-old scored the third goal for the Gunners in his first Premier League start of the season, as they came from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1.

And Arteta has no doubt Nketiah will not be fazed by filling the boots of team-mate Jesus, who sustained a knee injury during the World Cup and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"Eddie's a really confident boy," Arteta said. "But hopefully [the goal] can give him, if he had any doubts, more confidence about what he is capable of doing.

"His performance was really, really good, and on top of that he scored a great goal.

"For Eddie, and for the team, I think it was really important."