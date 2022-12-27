Eddie Nketiah can rise to the challenge of replacing injured striker Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal, according to boss Mikel Arteta.

The 23-year-old scored the third goal for the Gunners in his first Premier League start of the season, as they came from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1.

And Arteta has no doubt Nketiah will not be fazed by filling the boots of team-mate Jesus, who sustained a knee injury during the World Cup and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"Eddie's a really confident boy," Arteta said. "But hopefully [the goal] can give him, if he had any doubts, more confidence about what he is capable of doing.

"His performance was really, really good, and on top of that he scored a great goal.

"For Eddie, and for the team, I think it was really important."