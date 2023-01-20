Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Nathan Jones has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

January signings Carlos Alcaraz and Mislav Orsic have ”gathered momentum this week” and are in a better place to play than last week.

He is looking forward to “a big 10 days”, adding: “We have three competitions and it’s a challenge we’d really like to embrace. We’ll take every game one at a time, go hell for leather on Saturday and then re-assess for Newcastle” on Tuesday.

Escaping the bottom three is “the first psychological barrier”. He added: “That’s what we want to do. Getting out will help us build as once we’ve got our heads above water we are no longer playing catch-up and can go from there.”

On the possibility of more signings: “We’d like to do a couple if we can. We want to add a little bit more quality, competition in certain areas and are working really hard on that.”

He is impressed by Villa counterpart Unai Emery: “Wherever he has been, he has done a very good job. He is clearly doing a good job there as well. They are very potent, with good pace and energy and we know it will be a very tough test.”

