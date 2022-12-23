Blonde ambition... Robinson hopes new hairdo brings luck

Kilmarnock need all the luck they can get in their Premiership survival battle, so might Scott Robinson's new hairdo do the trick?

The Rugby Park forward will be sporting a fresh look at Fir Park on Friday night, having dyed his hair peroxide blonde.

"I had it done in lockdown before and I had a not-bad season at Livingston after that so I thought I'd give it another bash," Robinson said.

"I've had enough bad luck over the past year so hopefully it brings a bit of good luck."