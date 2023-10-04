Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin believes Burnley can push on from Tuesday's win over Luton Town after enduring a challenging start to the season.

The Clarets recorded their first Premier League win of the campaign at Kenilworth Road, with goals from Lyle Foster and Jacob Bruun Larsen enough to see off the Hatters.

"I've actually been feeling really sorry for Burnley because they've had a stinker of a start to the season in terms of their draw," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The only game they'll really be disappointed by is the Nottingham Forest draw.

"They've had a horribly hard start to the season, so [after] getting that result, Vincent [Kompany] will start looking ahead and thinking now is when they get into the real meat of where they can possibly get points.

"He needed to get those three. I think they'll be buzzing and will really believe in themselves now."

