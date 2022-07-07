With summer fixtures and a pre-season tour just around the corner, we asked you what you're hoping to see from Jesse Marsch's side and which younger players you think deserve a chance to impress the boss.

Here are some of your comments:

Richard: Leeds only just survived last season because of poor investment and a too-small squad. Injuries killed us. Leeds needs to expand the squad and the sensible way to do that was by selling two terrific players and using the money to buy others who can be developed into star players. We must have depth.

Pete: Must admit, I don’t know many of the new signings, hopefully Jesse does? Sad to see Phillips in a Manchester City shirt, but all the best to him.

Rob: I really think Rasmus Kristensen will be an excellent signing, especially after Firpo's poor season last year and I am excited to see him play.

Clive: Charlie Cresswell has just had a really good run with the England U21s, why put him on loan when we needed good defenders last year and I am sure we will this year. Would like to see some of these possible signings come off like Adams and Traore. We seem to be slow compared with other clubs.

Tim: Why aren't we signing a striker and goalkeeper? We should have gone in for Pope or Henderson as our goalkeeper is not good enough. We must sign a good striker too because buying midfielders will not win you games.