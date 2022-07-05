Midfielder Mads Bidstrup has signed a new contract with Brentford that will keep him with the club until at least 2024.

Upon signing the new contract, the Denmark Under-21 international has been loaned back to FC Nordsjælland for the second consecutive season.

Last season, Bidstrup played four times in the Premier League for Brentford before being loaned to the Danish side in January.

There is a further two-year option available to Brentford that could see the 21-year-old stay until 2026 if activated.