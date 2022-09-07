Why Basaksehir are more than just absent Ozil

BBC Scotland's Nick McPheat

Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas - the 'Big Three' - come to mind when envisaging a European tie against Turkish opposition. But Basaksehir's history is far more recent, with the club only founded in 1990.

They only reached the top level of Turkish football in 2007, but with significant financial backing went on to claim the Super Lig crown in 2019-20, becoming only the second club outside the Istanbul-based Big Three to do so in 35 campaigns.

There is a feeling of disdain among many Turkish football fans, though, due to that rise and reported ties to Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party.

The finances at their disposal have seen the likes of Brazilian Robinho, former Chelsea forward Demba Ba and ex-Arsenal and Manchester City duo Emmanuel Adebayor and Gael Clichy adorn the bright orange of Basaksehir.

The current crop are littered with Turkish internationals and - aside from Germany World Cup winner Mesut Ozil, who misses out through illness - also boast the familiar names of ex-Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli, Aston Villa loanee Bertrand Traore and Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia.

After finishing fourth last term, Basaksehir have started impressively this season and remain unbeaten domestically and in Europe, having breezed passed Maccabi Netanya, Breidablik and Royal Antwerp in qualification.

They are also well versed in European competition, having played in the groups of the Europa League twice and the Champions League once - where they beat Manchester United in their first fixture - in three of the past five campaigns.