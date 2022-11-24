Chelsea are unlikely to make a move for Ronaldo now he is a free agent, despite previous interest. (Sun), external

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in France midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Tottenham could also join the race to sign the 27-year-old, whose contract with Juventus runs out in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to miss out on January transfer target Konrad Laimer as the RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder, 25, wants to join Bayern Munich when his contract expires in the summer. (Bild, via Express), external

Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, has refused to rule out leaving Chelsea during the January transfer window. (NOS, via Metro), external

