Should fans boycott t﻿he Qatar World Cup?

That was a discussion point on the latest edition of 'When you're smiling'.

B﻿BC Radio Leicester's podcast on all things Foxes sat down with fans from Foxes Pride, a group of voluntary Leicester fans, consisting of LGBT+ members and allies.

Kate from the group said: "I﻿ am for a boycott. But, I am heartened by the fact Harry Kane will wear the rainbow armband. For me, as a football fan, I can't watch that World Cup. They have taken the fans' game and have made it something political.

"I﻿n Leicester we come from a tradition of cultural diversity and multiculturalism. It's not a dirty word in Leicester. I am gutted as the World Cup is fantastic. But it's a moral thing. I will be supporting some of the other campaigns."

F﻿iona replied: "We had the discussion in the household, should we boycott it or not?

"We're such football fans that it's like a drug. You have to have a dose of football. I completely respect where Kate is coming from and it's a completely valid point. The reality is it's such a massive part of our life that it would be really hard not to watch the World Cup. But we're not buying any merchandise and we won't support the fact it's in Qatar in any way other than sitting in front of our television."