The Telegraph's Luke Edwards says Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino needs to be "given a bit of time" at the club and has a "CV that demands respect".

The Blues go into Monday night's game with West London neighbours Fulham 15th in the Premier League with just one win from six games.

"He (Pochettino) deserves a little bit of wiggle room because Chelsea as a football club need to accept they need to give a manager time and put the foundations in place," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It's far too early to talk about him being under any amount of pressure.

"There are big problems there with the culture, the amount of transfer business, the amount of changes - incomings and outgoings. The injury problems and suspensions are also mounting up for him.

"Having said all that, I think he knows and we know Chelsea should be further up the league than they are. To have one win in the league against Luton isn't good enough no matter how many players you have out.

"This is the first meeting of the 'whose the best team in West London' trophy. Fulham finished above Chelsea last season which is pretty much unheard of in the modern game.

"Chelsea have problems, they really do, but Pochettino has a CV that demands respect and he just needs to get those players back, be given a bit of time to get his ideas across in training and we'll see where they are in two, three, four months time.

"There are no doubts it has been a difficult start to the season and to lose to Fulham will be a real hammer blow."

