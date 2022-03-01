Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Crystal Palace drew with Burnley on Saturday but, not for the first time this season, it was a game the Eagles should have won.

They shouldn't have too many problems seeing off Stoke, though, especially at home.

The Potters have slipped down the Championship table a little bit after going four games without a win and they are not coming into this game particularly fresh either - they have just played three times in the space of a week and were down to 10 men for the last hour of their defeat by Bournemouth.

Bru-C's prediction: 2-0

There will be an upset in one of these Championship versus Premier League ties, but Stoke aren't in the kind of form to go to Palace and win.

