O'Neil said he definitely won’t be making "wholesale changes" for the game but there is still a couple of late calls to make with a few players.

He confirmed there will be no Neto, Marcus Tavernier, David Brooks, Junior Stanislas or Ryan Fredricks, adding: "I hope that I will have one or two of them back in training next week. Then we will have to see where they get to before the Brentford game."

On the current poor run of form and pressure, he said: "I think as always you draw on experiences that you have yourself. Too much is made about my first managerial campaign. I have been involved in changing rooms my whole life. There is no secret - it is hard work in everything you do and you just keep performing to your maximum."

He added: "Managers go through tough periods in their fourth or fifth jobs. It makes no difference, you will go through tough spells no matter how many times you do it. I am pretty sure if you spoke to all of them their response would be the same that there is no secret - hard work, buckle down, control what you can control and come out the other side."

O'Neil praised the Bournemouth fans, saying they "mean a lot" to him. He added: "After the Crystal Palace game I was as dissatisfied as they were. We all want a club and team we are proud of, moving in the right direction. There is no magic wand."