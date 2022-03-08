Guardiola on injuries, Walker's suspension and Sporting Lisbon
- Published
Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City host Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
Here are the key lines from the City boss:
He said Oleksandr Zinchenko is ready if called upon: "It’s not an easy period for him, but I think he will be ready just in case he has to play."
On having just 14 players available: "We have a few problems - suspension for Kyle [Walker], Joao [Cancelo] can’t play."
On right-back Walker’s three-match Champions League ban: "He deserved it. When one player does a stupid thing, he deserves three games banned. I am so angry with him. He is so important for us. The club appealed but I did not agree."
Nathan Ake will return soon, but Guardiola said he can't risk losing another defender.
On the possibility of winning the Premier League and the Champions League, Guardiola said: "It can happen - but it’s not easy."
On Fernandinho, Guardiola said: "I am so glad to have him. He is an incredible player and captain."
City are 5-0 up after the first leg in Portugal and Guardiola said Sporting Lisbon "want to perform well and we have to be ready", adding: "We have to concede or do a stupid thing to create a problem."