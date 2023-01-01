It is only four games since everything seemed to have turned rosy for the Reds of Aberdeen and manager Jim Goodwin.

Since returning from the World Cup break, however, Aberdeen have suffered a quartet of defeats and been usurped by Hearts in third place behind the Old Firm.

Consecutive single-goal defeats, albeit at home, by both sides of the Old Firm are hardly the harbingers of doom.

However, reverses away to St Mirren and Kilmarnock have been made more painful by the fact that the former are Goodwin's previous employers and the latter are led by one of his recent predecessors in the Pittodrie hotseat, Derek McInnes.

The Irishman had his doubters among the Aberdeen support even when his side looked favourites to finish best of the rest behind Celtic and Rangers.

Hosting a Ross County side sitting bottom of the Premiership after four straight defeats is surely a must-win if he is to start to silence them.

However, after a 1-1 draw in Dingwall in September, Malky Mackay's side arrive having gone five games without loss against the Dons and will also take confidence from their 1-0 win at Pittodrie on their last visit there in April.