Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

Bruno Lage will be breathing a sigh of relief after the summer transfer window slammed shut. Wolves managed to keep hold of key players Pedro Neto, who was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, and Ruben Neves, who was expected to leave at the start of the summer.

This summer marked a change with a number of key figures moving on. Romain Saiss left on a free at the end of last season and others such as Leander Dendoncker moved to Aston Villa, while club captain Conor Coady surprisingly moved to Everton on loan.

This is a real sign that head coach Bruno Lage was able to put his own stamp on the team. Key areas were addressed with the signing of centre-back Nathan Collins from Burnley and he has been exceptional so far alongside Max Kilman at the back.

Goncalo Guedes from Valencia has added much-needed attacking depth and in Matheus Nunes from Sporting, the club has made a huge signing who had been touted to some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Boubacar Traore was signed from French club FC Metz on deadline day as a replacement for Dendoncker. Plenty of fans are intrigued to see how he can get on as Wolves have been looking at him for a long time. The club also signed a forward in Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart but an injury on his debut may mean that we have to wait a little bit longer to see the best of the 6ft 7in forward.

Controversial striker Diego Costa has now been linked with a move to help bolster Wolves' attacking line so we will have to wait and see if that one comes to fruition.

Overall, though, it has been a successful transfer window. The club have spent a lot more than fans expected and strengthened in the correct areas. The pressure is now on Lage to see if he can get the best out of this talented group of players, a squad that he can now call his own.