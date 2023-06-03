'Celtic bigger than Tottenham' - Lambert

Paul Lambert says "Celtic are bigger than Tottenham" and does not think the Scottish champions will be disrupted ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup final by speculation linking manager Ange Postecoglou with the English club.

"The lads will know that, when the manager's doing well, he could go elsewhere," former Celtic midfielder Lambert tells BBC Scotland. "Looking from the outside, most of them get on well with the manager and would not like to see him leave as that means the uncertainty of who comes in.

"The players - and the manager - will be focused on the game and whatever's going to happen is going to happen."

Lambert thinks Postecoglou still has much to achieve at Celtic Park despite being on the brink of a domestic treble.

"I always thought he might want to make more of a dent in the Champions League," the former Aston Villa and Ipswich Town manager says. "I think he would be walking into the door of a club that's in a bit of disarray.

"One of the best players in European football - Harry Kane - will leave, so he will go into a dressing room that is not great and you're starting again and you don't get much time, especially at clubs like Tottenham.

"Celtic are playing in a league that is not as strong as the English Premier League, but I'll tell you right now - it's a bigger club than Tottenham."

Lambert says it is a "mammoth" task facing Billy Dodds' Championship side, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, at Hampden.

"It's a great achievement, what he's done getting Inverness to the final," he adds. "But, realistically, Inverness need Celtic to have a real off day and Inverness really need to play above the level they have been playing at to get a result."