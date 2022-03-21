Pep Guardiola is focusing on Manchester City's short term targets and has played down his side's chances of winning the treble.

For now, Guardiola hopes City emerge from the international break unscathed before they return to action, with the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup all still within reach.

He said: "How many times has it (the treble) happened in this country? Once in this lifetime, once. It's not easy, I would love to tell you it's not easy.

"It's better to hopefully pray that the players come back from the national teams fit because it's tough to fight, fight, fight for many things.

"Now the players have 15 days off and they arrive two days before they have to play Burnley, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, then Atletico Madrid.

"When you have 10 points clear to the second (in the Premier League table) with three games to play and are in the finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup, after we can talk about that (the treble)."

