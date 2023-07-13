Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

The addition of Anis Ben Slimane indicates the direction Sheffield United are likely to go this summer.

A year ago they played a blinder landing Anel Ahmedhodzic from the continent and now they'll be looking to strike gold again. Ivory Coast forward Benie Traore, who has scored 15 goals in 20 games for Swedish club Hacken, seems to be the next likely signing.

Things are starting to ramp up at Bramall Lane, but the next big domino to fall could involve Iliman Ndiaye.

It's well known he sees Marseille as his boyhood club and something akin to a dream move. They also just recently qualified for the Champions League. Several reports are suggesting the French team are keen, while we understood the Blades are making their own offers to keep the star forward.

The 23-year-old world be irreplaceable in the market because his talent is so high. That said, sometimes there's not much you can do when the player faces an expiring contract and has his heart set on going somewhere else.

If United can get his signature on a new deal it'd be a masterstroke, but it doesn't seem to be trending that way.